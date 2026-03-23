Nashik: KTHM’s Statistica-Fest Highlights Research, Data Era Significance And Career Opportunities | Sourced

Nashik: The 'Statistica-Fest' (Statistics Festival) organised by the Statistics Department of KTHM College, with the aim of providing a platform for students to showcase their skills and creativity in the field of statistics, concluded successfully amidst great enthusiasm. During this festival, various facets of statistics were explored and elucidated. Special emphasis was placed on research, the significance of statistics in the 'Data Era', and the career opportunities available within this field.

The program was inaugurated at the hands of Principal Dr Kalpana Ahire. Prominent dignitaries present on the occasion included IQAC Coordinator Dr Sharad Binnor; Vice-Principal Prof. SR Shirsath; Head of the Statistics Department Dr Nutan Khangar; and the Head of the Statistics Department at Ozar College, Dr Ganesh Phad. The dignitaries underscored the pivotal role that statistics plays in the 'data era'.

Various competitions were organised as part of the festival. Students from the First, Second, and Third Year science streams, along with students from the Postgraduate Statistics Department, participated enthusiastically in a poster competition. They presented posters that demonstrated their in-depth knowledge of statistics. Additionally, stalls offering various food items were set up for the event.

The program was anchored by Prof. Priya Patil, while the vote of thanks was proposed by Prof. Yogita Kakad. Principal Dr Kalpana Ahire, Head of the Examination Department Dr SA Wankhede, and Vice-Principal Dr ND Gaikwad lauded the students for their artistic talents as well as their proficiency in statistics. During the seminar, students who emerged as winners in various competitions were felicitated at the hands of the dignitaries.

This festival provided students of statistics with a clear direction regarding future career opportunities through the avenues of research, data analysis, and innovative methodologies. Consequently, the significance of statistics has received renewed impetus within the academic landscape of Nashik.