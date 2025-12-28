Nashik: KTHM College, Mandwad Janata Vidyalaya Win District-Level Kabaddi Tournament |

Nashik– In the district-level 'Karmaveer Kabaddi Chashak competition organised by the Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj (MVP) on the lines of Pro-Kabaddi, the boys' team from KTHM College, Nashik city center, and the girls' team from Mandwad Janata Vidyalaya, Nandgaon centre, emerged victorious. The winning teams were honoured with the Karmaveer Cup and a cash prize of Rs. 31,000 each by dignitaries. A total of 32 teams participated from across the district, including 16 boys' teams and 16 girls' teams.

The two-day competition was held at the KTHM College grounds. The competition concluded grandly on Saturday evening (December 27). The program was presided over by MVP's General Secretary, Adv. Nitin Thakare.

The chief guests included Iranian Kabaddi coach and Jijau Award winner Shailaja Jain, Asian Kabaddi gold medalist and Shiv Chhatrapati Award winner and Pro-Kabaddi Bengaluru player Akash Shinde, MVP President Balasaheb Kshirsagar, Vice Presidents Vishwas More and Devram Mogal, Secretary Dilip Dalvi, Directors Adv. Sandeep Gulve, Laxman Landge, Ramesh Pingale, Employee Director C. D. Shinde, Education Officers Dr. Bhaskar Dhoke, Dr Nitin Jadhav, Dr D. D. Lokhande, Dr. Vilas Deshmukh, Dr K. S. Shinde, Prof. D. D. Jadhav, Dr Ajit More, Prof. Shashikant Mogal, Principal Dr. Kalpana Ahire, Headmaster Purushottam Thorat, Rangnath Ugale, along with all committee heads, sports directors, and teachers.

On the first day, 16 teams were selected from 32 teams through a knockout system. On the second day, 8 teams were selected through a league system, and the semi-finals were held. Following this, matches for third place were organized between the teams defeated in the semi-finals, before the boys' and girls' final matches.

Runners-up and Third Place

The runners-up, Dubere Janata Vidyalaya (boys) and Maratha High School (girls), received Rs. 21,000 each, while the teams securing third place, Vadali Bhoi Janata Vidyalaya from Vadnerbhairav center (boys) and Deolgaon Janata Vidyalaya from Chandwad center (girls), received Rs. 11,000 each in cash and the Karmaveer Trophy.

Best Player Awards

Best Raider: Ishwari Chaudhary (Nashik City) and Ishwar Padwal (Sinnar)

Best Defender: Rani Gujar (Nandgaon) and Pratap Avhad (Nashik City)

Best All-rounder: Vaijayanti Gangurde (Nandgaon) and Krishna Shelke (Nashik City)

The players were given attractive colorful uniforms and a complete kit of shoes, similar to Pro-Kabaddi. The matches were broadcast live, allowing sports enthusiasts and parents to experience the thrill of the matches from their homes.

This tournament, organised for boys and girls under 17 years of age, featured matches played using both knockout and league systems, and according to Pro-Kabaddi rules. Playing under floodlights and on mats boosted the players' enthusiasm, and they delivered excellent performances.