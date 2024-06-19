Nashik: Key Suspect in ₹4.92 Crore Gold Heist and Murder Case Apprehended After Dramatic Chase | File

The anti-goon squad has successfully apprehended Satish Kailas Chaudhary, a key suspect in a high-profile gold heist and murder case. The arrest occurred in Halol, Gujarat, after a dramatic police chase that ended in a forest area outside the city. Chaudhary, who resides at 27 Maharana Pratap Chowk, CIDCO, was hiding behind a tree when he was finally captured.

This incident dates back to June 4, when gold ornaments worth ₹4. 92 crore were stolen from the lockers of ICICI Finance Company Limited in the Gangapur Naka area. The Sarkarwada police station registered a case and identified several suspects, including Vaibhav Lahamge, Tukaram Govardhan, Ratan Jadhav, Satish Chaudhary, and Arjun Patil. However, Chaudhary, along with Jadhav and Patil, had been absconding.

Technical analysis helped the team

The police's breakthrough came when the anti-goon squad's technical analysis revealed that Chaudhary and Jadhav had been traveling across Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Rajasthan in a Swift car, and were currently in Gujarat. Acting on this intelligence, the squad cordoned off Halol and discovered that the suspects had recently visited Tirupati Balaji and shaved their heads.

The crucial moment came on June 17 when the police spotted a youth wearing a cap in a Swift car and initiated a chase. The suspect attempted to evade capture by fleeing into a nearby forest, but the police successfully apprehended him after an 8 to 10 km pursuit. Satish Chaudhary, apart from being a suspect in the gold heist, is also involved in a murder case filed at Wadivarhe police station and had been on the run for this crime as well.

₹6 lakh embezzlement case registered

An investigation has uncovered an embezzlement of six lakh rupees from the Sharan Shelter for Animals organisation, leading to a case filed at Sarkarwada police station under various sections. The fraudulent activity involved diverting funds into the bank accounts of employees. The complaint was lodged after payments were withheld for over two and a half years.

The suspects implicated in the case include Sakshi Kripashankar Dubey and Kripashankar Dubey, residing near Goulane Road SSK Club in Pathardi Gaon, along with Yash Kirtikumar Pancharia of Radhika Apa., Vasannagar, Pathardi Phata, aged 28. The complaint was filed by Sharanya Shashikant Shetty of Patil Res. Vice Mala, Canada Corner.