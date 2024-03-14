Nashik: Karate Kids Impress Rahul Gandhi With Their Kicks And Punches

Three young girls in their karate dress impressed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with their kicks and punches as he shared a light moment with them during his 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' in Dhule district on Wednesday. Impressed with the enthusiastic demonstration of their martial arts skills, Gandhi gave the girls chocolates to show his appreciation.

The Congress MP, who is known to have an inclination towards combat sports, is himself trained in aikido, a modern Japanese martial art form. As Gandhi made his way to Malegaon town in adjoining Nashik district, he addressed a gathering from his open jeep at Arvi in Dhule. After his address, he said 'Congress guarantees come with a warranty' (suggesting firm assurance of fulfilling promises).

After ending his speech, the Congress leader called some children on the bonnet of his open vehicle. He asked a nine-year-old boy to repeat after him the Congress guarantees for youths and women which would be implemented if the opposition INDIA alliance was voted to power in the Centre. Later, Gandhi asked three young girls in karate robes to show their punches and kicks.