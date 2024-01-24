Nashik: Jealous Boyfriend Strangles Girlfriend To Death With Dupatta Over Suspicious Chatting | Representative image

In a horrifying incident on Tuesday afternoon, a boyfriend, fuelled by rage, strangled his girlfriend to death with a dupatta as he found that she was chatting with another person on her phone.

The incident came to light after the dead body of a young woman was found in an open space on Tuesday evening. The brutal act occurred on Ras Behari Link Road, where the assailant, along with an accomplice, callously discarded the lifeless body in an open space. The police swiftly apprehended the suspect, identified as Sagar Chivdas Tadvi (21), residing in Ambad and native to Nandurbar, within six hours of the crime.

The victim, Priyanka Veerji Vasave (20), a resident of Nandurbar, became the unfortunate casualty in the city's first murder of the year. Acting on a distress call reporting the discovery of a young woman's body, the Panchavati police, led by Senior Police Inspector Sohan Machare, initiated an investigation. The victim's identity was established through her Aadhaar card, and after a thorough on-site examination, the body was sent for post-mortem at the district government hospital.

Following information received by officers Kailas Shinde and Sandeep Malsane, the police swiftly detained the suspect at his residence. During interrogation, the assailant promptly confessed to the heinous crime. Late into the night, the police initiated the process of registering a murder case in connection with this shocking incident.