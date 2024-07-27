 Nashik: Jail Time Of Notorious Khair Smuggler 'Pushpa' Extended
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNashik: Jail Time Of Notorious Khair Smuggler 'Pushpa' Extended

Nashik: Jail Time Of Notorious Khair Smuggler 'Pushpa' Extended

The main mastermind and 25 other suspects in the case are still at large

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Saturday, July 27, 2024, 03:14 PM IST
article-image
Nashik: Jail Time Of Notorious Khair Smuggler 'Pushpa' Extended | Representational Image

The court granted bail to Navsu Lohar, alias Pushpa, a notorious forest smuggler operating on the Maharashtra-Gujarat border, after he had spent a month in jail. However, since no one has come forward to post the ₹50,000 bail, Lohar remains in jail. Forest department officials are closely monitoring who might come to provide the bail, as the main mastermind and 25 other suspects in the case are still at large.

Lohar was apprehended by the forest development team in Nashik on June 21 for illegally felling and transporting valuable khair wood on the Maharashtra-Gujarat border. Following his arrest, the court initially placed him in forest custody for five days. During interrogation, Lohar revealed the identities of 25 other individuals involved in khair smuggling, including 15 suspects from Gujarat.

Read Also
MSEDCL Issues Advisory To Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad Residents Amid Heavy Rains: Here's All You Need To...
article-image

In the meantime, Lohar was transferred to the Central Jail. The investigation is being conducted by Conservator of Forests of the Western Division Pankaj Garg, Divisional Manager Dr Sujith Nevese, Assistant Manager Dheeraj Pardeshi, Praveen Damale, and Forest Range Officer Ramesh Balaia.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Another Setback For Ajit Pawar: NCP MLC Babajani Durrani Joins Sharad Pawar’s Faction

Another Setback For Ajit Pawar: NCP MLC Babajani Durrani Joins Sharad Pawar’s Faction

Nashik: Jail Time Of Notorious Khair Smuggler 'Pushpa' Extended

Nashik: Jail Time Of Notorious Khair Smuggler 'Pushpa' Extended

Pune: Kamala Nehru Hospital Doctors Give New Lease Of Life To Preterm Baby

Pune: Kamala Nehru Hospital Doctors Give New Lease Of Life To Preterm Baby

Pune Video: Body Of Man Swept Away During Rains In Katraj Found After 3 Days

Pune Video: Body Of Man Swept Away During Rains In Katraj Found After 3 Days

President Droupadi Murmu's Pune Visit Cancellation Forces Symbiosis University To Postpone...

President Droupadi Murmu's Pune Visit Cancellation Forces Symbiosis University To Postpone...