Nashik: Igatpuri Citizens Oppose Bhavli Dam To Shahapur Water Supply |

Bhavli Dam’s water issue is heating up as the government's decision to supply water to Shahapur city from this dam is strongly opposed by the citizens of Igatpuri taluka. MLA Hiraman Khoskar has warned the government that a significant protest will be organised if this decision is not cancelled.

Speaking on the occasion of Bhavli Dam Jal Poojan, Khoskar said, "Bhavli Dam has filled up early despite the low percentage of rain. This is because the capacity of the dam is low. We strongly oppose the government's decision to provide water to Shahapur through this dam."

He further stated, "We will not allow this water to go to Shahapur. After giving water to the villages of Igatpuri, Ghoti, Taloshi, Talogh, Manvedhe, and Bhavli, there will be no water left. The lands of five to six villages have been lost in this dam. Even when the meeting was held in Shahapur, I told the officials about our opposition. If JCB or any machines are brought here, I will not allow water to be diverted. The government should make water available to them anywhere from Thane district."

Khoskar appealed to the citizens, saying, "Everyone is requested, if the government is forced to provide water, we will have to take to the streets. We will have to think about the next generation as well. We will have to take to the streets to stop this water going to Shahapur or any other place."