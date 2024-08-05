Nashik: Heavy Rains in District, Dams Overflow; 3 Rain-Related Accidents Reported |

The recent heavy rains have thus provided much-needed relief to Nashik district, boosting water reserves and aiding agricultural activities while presenting challenges to urban management and infrastructure.

After continuous rainfall for the last two days, the skies cleared up on Monday, but the recent downpours have significantly boosted water reserves across Nashik district. With a total of 262 mm of rainfall recorded until August, both the farmers and residents of Nashik have been relieved. The onset of heavy rains since last Friday (2nd) has caused major dams in the district to overflow.

The heavy rains have brought a much-needed respite to the Kharif crops, especially in the drought-prone areas of Malegaon, Nandgaon, Yeola, Chandwad, and Sinnar, where well levels were previously low. The sufficient rainfall has rejuvenated maize, millet, cotton, soybean, and rice crops. Paddy cultivation has resumed in many areas, and farmers are fully engaged in agricultural activities.

Urban Impact and Administration Preparedness

Urban settlements have experienced significant waterlogging, causing extensive damage in some areas. The administration has been actively warning citizens and has prepared effectively to manage the situation. The water levels in the district's dams have risen substantially due to the recent rains, with 24 large and medium projects collectively holding 57.09 percent of their water capacity. The Gangapur dam group alone has 78.87 percent water storage.

Rainfall Records in Circles

Despite an average rainfall of 37 mm across 15 talukas, some circles experienced heavy downpours, recording a total of 71 mm of rain. Surgana and Umbarthana mandals received a record 171.3 mm of rain in 24 hours, while Ghoti in Igatpuri taluka recorded 140.8 mm. Other mandals like Dhargaon, Harsul, and Thanapada saw more than 100 mm of rain, and Trimbakeshwar received 65.3 mm.

Current Water Storage Levels in Major Dams

- Gangapur: 85.86%

- Kashyapi: 51.03%

- Gautami Godavari: 87.26%

- Alandi: 74.63%

- Palkhed: 63.86%

- Karanjavan: 55.93%

- Waghad: 72.81%

- Ozarkhed: 33.10%

- Punegaon: 76.08%

- Tisgaon: 6.37%

- Darna: 84.26%

- Bhavli: 100%

- Mukne: 52.84%

- Valdevi: 100%

- Kadwa: 81.58%

- Nandurmadhyameshwar: 0%

- Bhojapur: 96.68%

- Chankapur: 74.82%

- Haranbari: 100%

- Kelzar: 100%

- Nagasaki: 0%

- Girna: 26.01%

- Pund: 50.08%

- Manikpunj: 0%

Taluka-wise Rainfall (mm) up to June-July

- Malegaon: 294.6 mm

- Baglan: 290.6 mm

- Kalwan: 255.1 mm

- Nandgaon: 292.0 mm

- Surgana: 752.6 mm

- Nashik: 224.4 mm

- Dindori: 447.3 mm

- Igatpuri: 854.2 mm

- Peth: 772.0 mm

- Niphad: 252.6 mm

- Sinnar: 289.4 mm

- Yewla: 287.3 mm

- Chandwad: 362.4 mm

- Trimbakeshwar: 1197.9 mm

- Deola: 310.8 mm

- Average: 404.1 mm

3 Rain-Related Accidents Reported

Three rain-related incidents have taken place in Nashik district due to continuous rain. Adequate precautions are being taken by the administration.

The first incident took place in Igatpuri taluka. The wall of Bhima Kalu Padwale's residence at Mauje Kanadwadi in Igatpuri taluka fell early in the morning. There was no loss of life in this incident.

Another incident took place in Surgana taluka. According to the preliminary information received, last night around 8:15pm, Mangala Amrit Bagul of Chichanda in Surgana taluka was swept away by a sudden flash flood while crossing the river. The dead body was found by the river around 7:30am on Monday.

The third incident took place at Mauje Kaluste in Igatpuri taluka. Due to the excess discharge from the Bham Dam yesterday, water from the canal and the river had entered the houses in Igatpuri. Five to six families, approximately 20 to 22 people, have been shifted to safer places as a temporary safety measure.