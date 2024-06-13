NashiK: Heavy Rain and Lightning Disrupt City, Cause Traffic Congestion |

Late Thursday afternoon, Nashik City and its surrounding areas experienced heavy rain accompanied by lightning, disrupting daily life and inundating many roads and low-lying areas.

The intense rain, which lasted a couple of hours, caused significant disruption. Commuters were caught off guard, with many seeking shelter in nearby shops and available spaces. While some people scrambled for cover, youngsters took the opportunity to enjoy riding in the rain, providing a welcome respite from the afternoon heat.

Traffic was heavily affected, with two-wheeler riders stranded and significant congestion around the Central bus stands and other key intersections. The heavy rain also caused power outages in several areas, exacerbating the disruption.

Clogged drains led to waterlogging in various residential areas, adding to the challenges faced by residents. Despite these disruptions, the sporadic summer showers over the past few weeks have brought relief from the heatwave that had gripped the region for the past month.