 NashiK: Heavy Rain and Lightning Disrupt City, Cause Traffic Congestion
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNashiK: Heavy Rain and Lightning Disrupt City, Cause Traffic Congestion

NashiK: Heavy Rain and Lightning Disrupt City, Cause Traffic Congestion

The intense rain, which lasted a couple of hours, caused significant disruption.

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Thursday, June 13, 2024, 05:00 PM IST
article-image
NashiK: Heavy Rain and Lightning Disrupt City, Cause Traffic Congestion |

Late Thursday afternoon, Nashik City and its surrounding areas experienced heavy rain accompanied by lightning, disrupting daily life and inundating many roads and low-lying areas.

The intense rain, which lasted a couple of hours, caused significant disruption. Commuters were caught off guard, with many seeking shelter in nearby shops and available spaces. While some people scrambled for cover, youngsters took the opportunity to enjoy riding in the rain, providing a welcome respite from the afternoon heat.

Read Also
PUNE VIDEO: Sassoon Hospital Doctor Caught On Camera Demanding ₹24,500 From 17-Year-Old Patient;...
article-image

Traffic was heavily affected, with two-wheeler riders stranded and significant congestion around the Central bus stands and other key intersections. The heavy rain also caused power outages in several areas, exacerbating the disruption.

Clogged drains led to waterlogging in various residential areas, adding to the challenges faced by residents. Despite these disruptions, the sporadic summer showers over the past few weeks have brought relief from the heatwave that had gripped the region for the past month.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Explore 5 Historical Temples In Nashik: From Kalaram Mandir To Dutondya Maruti (IN PICTURES)

Explore 5 Historical Temples In Nashik: From Kalaram Mandir To Dutondya Maruti (IN PICTURES)

Pune: Another Tragic Accident at Chandani Chowk Kills Two

Pune: Another Tragic Accident at Chandani Chowk Kills Two

Nashik Teachers' Constituency : Three-Way Battle between Darade, Kolhe and Gulave

Nashik Teachers' Constituency : Three-Way Battle between Darade, Kolhe and Gulave

Aurangabad: BAMU's 64th Convocation Celebrated With Enthusiasm

Aurangabad: BAMU's 64th Convocation Celebrated With Enthusiasm

NashiK: Heavy Rain and Lightning Disrupt City, Cause Traffic Congestion

NashiK: Heavy Rain and Lightning Disrupt City, Cause Traffic Congestion