Nashik: Gold Necklaces Worth ₹2.3 Lakhs Snatched In Two Separate Incidents

Nashik: In two separate incidents, two-wheeler-riding thieves struck in the vicinity of Mhasrul police station, targeting two women and snatching gold necklaces collectively valued at ₹230,000. The incidents occurred on consecutive days, with the first incident taking place on Tuesday (27th) at 10 PM near Pethrod, followed by another incident on Wednesday (28th) around 7:30 PM at Makhmalabad.

Hiravanti Gawli, a resident of Pethroad, fell victim to the thieves who snatched her necklace worth ₹60,000 and in the second incident, Kanchan Ghuge of Makhmalabad had her necklace worth ₹1.70 lakh stolen on Wednesday evening.

The Mhasrul police station has registered two cases in this regard and the investigation is on.