 Nashik: Gold Necklaces Worth ₹2.3 Lakhs Snatched In Two Separate Incidents
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNashik: Gold Necklaces Worth ₹2.3 Lakhs Snatched In Two Separate Incidents

Nashik: Gold Necklaces Worth ₹2.3 Lakhs Snatched In Two Separate Incidents

Hiravanti Gawli, a resident of Pethroad, fell victim to the thieves who snatched her necklace worth ₹60,000 and in the second incident, Kanchan Ghuge of Makhmalabad had her necklace worth ₹1.70 lakh stolen on Wednesday evening.

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Friday, March 01, 2024, 02:51 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Nashik: In two separate incidents, two-wheeler-riding thieves struck in the vicinity of Mhasrul police station, targeting two women and snatching gold necklaces collectively valued at ₹230,000. The incidents occurred on consecutive days, with the first incident taking place on Tuesday (27th) at 10 PM near Pethrod, followed by another incident on Wednesday (28th) around 7:30 PM at Makhmalabad.

Read Also
Court Sentences Culprit To Five Years In Jail For Chain Snatching
article-image

Hiravanti Gawli, a resident of Pethroad, fell victim to the thieves who snatched her necklace worth ₹60,000 and in the second incident, Kanchan Ghuge of Makhmalabad had her necklace worth ₹1.70 lakh stolen on Wednesday evening.

The Mhasrul police station has registered two cases in this regard and the investigation is on.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nashik: Four Accused of Land Fraud, Case Registered

Nashik: Four Accused of Land Fraud, Case Registered

Nashik: New Bus Depot To Charge 75 Electric Buses Daily

Nashik: New Bus Depot To Charge 75 Electric Buses Daily

VIDEO: Two-Wheeler Riders Slip Due To Oil Spillage In Vanaz, Kothrud, SB Road, And Other Areas; No...

VIDEO: Two-Wheeler Riders Slip Due To Oil Spillage In Vanaz, Kothrud, SB Road, And Other Areas; No...

Nashik: Gold Necklaces Worth ₹2.3 Lakhs Snatched In Two Separate Incidents

Nashik: Gold Necklaces Worth ₹2.3 Lakhs Snatched In Two Separate Incidents

Is Inauguration Of Pune Metro's Ruby Hall-Ramwadi Stretch Set For March 6? Not Yet, Says Official

Is Inauguration Of Pune Metro's Ruby Hall-Ramwadi Stretch Set For March 6? Not Yet, Says Official