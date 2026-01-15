Nashik: Girish Mahajan's Convoy Stopped After Drug Links Allegations; Case Filed Against Three | File Photo

Nashik: A major political uproar broke out during and after the rally of state Rural Development Minister Girish Mahajan in the CIDCO area of Nashik. Mahajan made sensational allegations by showing a video clip linking the Shiv Sena City Chief Pravin Tidme to the alleged drug peddlers.

A case has been registered at Ambad police station against a woman, father and son duo who stopped Mahajan's convoy and sought an explanation after the rally. This incident has stirred the political circles of Nashik, and the issue has become even more heated in the backdrop of the municipal elections.

On January 12, 2026 (Monday), a public rally of Minister Girish Mahajan was organised at Shivaji Chowk in CIDCO. Mahajan criticised the opposition in his aggressive style in the rally. He made a sensational allegation by showing a video clip that the opposition has links with the drug mafia. Mahajan said that some drug dealers are shown in this clip and they are linked to the opposition party. These allegations created a lot of commotion in the meeting and the atmosphere heated up.

When Minister Mahajan was leaving in a car after the meeting, the suspect Madhav Patil (aged 52), his son Nishant Sunil Patil (aged 21) and a woman tried to stop the convoy. They sought an explanation about the video clip. After this incident, a case was registered against them at Ambad police station. Police said that this action has been taken based on the complaint of Minister Mahajan.

Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) city chief Pravin Tidme's reaction

After this incident, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) city chief Pravin (Bunty) Tidme expressed strong reaction. He said, "The video shown by Minister Mahajan in the meeting is fake and morphed. This is a conspiracy to tarnish my image. I will file a complaint at Ambad police station and demanded strict action in this case. These cases are going on in the backdrop of the municipal elections." Mahajan has accused Tidme of having links with drug dealers, which he has denied.

This incident has created tension in the political atmosphere of Nashik. The clash between BJP and Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) has intensified in the backdrop of the municipal elections. Police said that the investigation into the matter is underway and an appeal has been made to maintain peace.