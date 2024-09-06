 Nashik: Ganesh Idols Prices Rise 15% Amid Increased Demand
The Ganeshotsav shopping spree is in full swing. Along with booking Ganesha idols, people are purchasing decorative materials, seats, puja items, clothes, and ornaments to adorn Lord Ganesha. Special attention is being given to Paithani fetes and Puneri turbans, which are popular this year for enhancing Bappa’s image.

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Friday, September 06, 2024, 05:36 PM IST
This year, thanks to favorable rainfall, the number of public Ganesh mandals has increased, leading to a higher demand for Ganapati idols. Ravi Jondhale, a sculptor from Kumbhari village, shared that the price of idols has risen by 15% due to the increased cost of materials like paint, raw materials, and imitation jewelry. With the arrival of Ganaraya approaching, there is a sense of joy among farmers and the general public, as artisans work on completing idols ranging from four to twelve feet in height. According to Jondhale, these idols are also in demand overseas.

With Ganeshotsav starting on Saturday, markets have been bustling for the past week. The crowd has especially increased in the evenings, with customers buying lighting garlands, LED lights, Makhar decorations, and other items to make their Ganesha displays more attractive. Accessories like Rudraksha, gold bead necklaces, red and yellow gondi necklaces, pearl necklaces, stone bracelets, bangles, earrings, and traditional "jaanve" threads are popular among devotees. Festive fetes and colorful Puneri turbans, available from ₹40 onwards for fetes and ₹200 upwards for turbans, are also gaining attention.

