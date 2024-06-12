Nashik: Forest Department Captures Leopard Causing Fear in Palkhed Colony Area | File

The forest department successfully captured a leopard that had been causing fear and damage in the Palkhed Colony area, bringing much-needed relief to the residents. The leopard had been freely roaming the area for several days, leading to an atmosphere of fear among the citizens. It had attacked and killed several animals, including cows, goats, pet dogs, and chickens, particularly affecting farmers in the villages of Korate, Lokhandewadi, Chinchkhed, Mohadi, and Khadak Sukene.

Due to these incidents, there had been a significant demand from the local community for the forest department to set up a cage and capture the leopard. This operation was carried out under the supervision of Taluka Forest Officer Pooja Joshi, with assistance from Forest Guard Yogesh Dalvi, Gorakh Gangurde, Chetan Gawli, and Shantaram Shirsat.

Pooja Joshi, Range Forest Officer, Dindori, said, "The 7-year-old male leopard was successfully captured on Monday morning. Farmers are advised to remain cautious while working, as they can hide in areas like sugarcane fields, drains, and riverbeds in the vicinity. It is also recommended to avoid keeping livestock and children outside at night."