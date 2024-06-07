Nashik Family Organises Zero Snakebite Awareness Campaign Following Tragic Death Of Daughter Due To Snakebite |

In a heartfelt response to the tragic death of a young girl due to a snakebite, her family organised a Zero Snakebite Awareness Campaign to educate the community about the dangers of snakebites and preventive measures.

On Tuesday, May 28, five-year-old Teertha Tukaram Shinde from Padli, Sinnar, Nashik, was playing near her old home in Mohgaon when a snake bit her leg. The medical authorities failed to diagnose the snakebite and sent her home. Within a few hours, Teertha's condition worsened, and she tragically died on the way to the hospital.

Overwhelmed with grief, the Shinde family decided to take action to prevent similar incidents. They reached out to the AREAS Foundation and organised an awareness campaign on the day of the Dashakriya ritual. The campaign aimed to educate the community about snakebites and their prevention, ensuring no other family would suffer such a loss.

The event featured several experts, including Assistant Conservator of Forests Nashik West Division AJ Pawar, Forest Range Officer Manisha Jadhav, Forest Circle Officer Thangaon, Forest Guard Hivre GA Patil, and Sushant Ranshur, a snake expert from the AREAS Foundation. They discussed the four main types of venomous snakes in the country, measures to prevent snake bites, and first aid steps to take after a snakebite. Demonstrations were also conducted by Amol Sonwane from Chitegaon, Rahul Naik from Nashik, and Vikram Kadale from Deolali Camp.

Villagers give good response

Leaflets with information about snakes and leopards were distributed. The success of the program was ensured by the efforts of the village's Gram Panchayat members, Sarpanch, Subsarpanch, society chairman, and relatives of the Shinde family.

Sudam Bhise, Teertha's uncle, expressed his sorrow, stating, "My beloved niece was bitten by a snake while playing near the house, but we did not notice it initially. My father suspected it and took her to the nearby health center. The doctor, however, did not diagnose the snakebite and sent her home without treatment. She died due to lack of treatment. To prevent such incidents, we have started the zero snakebite awareness program."

The awareness campaign was held at the secondary school in Padli. Recognising the importance of the campaign, the principal of Pataleshwar Secondary School requested the AREAS Foundation to conduct the program at the school.