Nashik: Fake Kulfi Factory Busted In Church Hill Area, 2,500 Chemical-Laced Kulfis Destroyed; Factory Sealed | Sourced

Nashik: In a joint operation by Igatpuri Police and the Food and Drug Administration, an illegal factory making fake kulfis made from chemical ingredients has been busted in the Church Hill area of the city. Based on confidential information received through undercover informants, police and Food and Drug Department officials raided the place.

In this operation, 15 bottles of chemical colours, three bottles of artificial chocolate flavour and various essences (perfumes) containing chemicals were seized from the factory. Prima facie it was revealed that all these substances are used to make kulfi. All the suspicious samples from the factory have been collected and sent to the laboratory for examination. Further legal action will be taken after the report comes.

Around 2500 fake kulfis received from the factory have been disposed of in a deserted place. The owner of the factory, Vinod Prakash Kushwaha (Res. Igatpuri), did not have any kind of licence for kulfi production or a licence under the Shop and Establishment Act. Due to this, the Food and Drug Administration has considered this product dangerous to life and has sealed the samples and sent them for examination. Till then, a notice has been given to the suspect to completely close the factory.

This sting operation was carried out under the leadership of Police Inspector Sarika Ahirrao of Igatpuri Police Station, Police Constable Nilesh Devraj, Vijay Rudre, and Mahendra Gawli. Further investigation is being conducted by Officer-in-Charge of Igatpuri Police Station Sarika Ahirrao and Food Safety Department Nashik officers SJ Mandlik, Amit Raskar, and Kishore Chandgude.

The Food and Drug Administration and the police have appealed to the citizens to immediately report any places selling such illegal and chemical-laden food products to the police or the Food and Drug Administration. Such products can pose a serious health risk. This action has sent a positive message to the people of the Igatpuri area in terms of health safety.