Nashik: Extension Raises Concerns Over Unspent Funds In ZP

Although the Finance Department's extension of the deadline for administratively sanctioned works until the year 2021-22, concerns arise over the utilisation of allocated funds in Nashik Zila Parishad. With the deadline extension, the Parishad approved payments for various projects from the allocated fund, demanding additional funds from the District Planning Committee to cover expenses.

However, as the deadline of February 28, 2024, approached, questions surfaced regarding the fate of payments made after the cutoff date for works sanctioned in 2021-22. The Parishad had unspent funds totaling ₹15.47 crore from schemes like Matoshree Panand Yojana, Adarsh School Yojana, and Minority Majority Yojana.

Despite expectations of completing and paying for the works by February 28, the Parishad redirected payments to the District Planning Committee and District Treasury Office. Subsequently, upon reminders from the government and the District Planning Committee, the Parishad was instructed to classify unspent funds by the deadline and report expenditure details.

In response, the Finance Department of the Zila Parishad promptly complied, depositing ₹6.96 crore into the government account by the specified deadline. However, the allocation of payments for works from this fund raised concerns, prompting the Finance Department to request additional funds from the district treasury office through the district planning committee.

The District Planning Committee clarified that payments for works sanctioned under the extended deadline would not be approved after February 28, 2024. Consequently, contractors may face delays in payments despite completing the works, especially affecting projects in Malegaon and Baglan talukas.