 Nashik: Enthusiastic Celebration Marks 10th International Yoga Day with CPR Demonstrations and Yoga Camp
Nashik: Enthusiastic Celebration Marks 10th International Yoga Day with CPR Demonstrations and Yoga Camp

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Friday, June 21, 2024, 04:06 PM IST
article-image
Nashik: Enthusiastic Celebration Marks 10th International Yoga Day with CPR Demonstrations and Yoga Camp |

The 10th International Yoga Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm through a yoga camp organised in association with Yoga Vidya Gurukul and Yoga Vidya Dham.

The event witnessed the participation of esteemed personalities including Vice-Chancellor and Yogacharya of Yogavidya Gurukul, Dr Vishwasrao Mandlik, Nashik West Division MLA Simatai Here, former House Leader of Nashik Municipality Dinkar Patil, former Corporator Pratibhatai Pawar, and others. Also present were Shri Manoharji Kanade, President of Yogavidya Dham Nashik, and Rajendra Phad, President of New Nashik, along with yoga teachers and activists like Dilip Devang, Sanjay Jadhav, and Sunanda Sakhdev from Yogavidya Dham.

Dr Purushottam Puri, Head of Blood Bank at Government Referral Service Hospital, Nashik, and his team, along with Dr Abhijit Ingle and Dr Mahendra Gupta from the Indian Association of Anesthesiologists, demonstrated life-saving CPR techniques during the event.

Participation in the World Yoga Day program was also marked by enthusiastic involvement from organisations such as Jijamai Sports Club, Nashik, Jijau Mahila Group, Naveen Nashik, and Renuka Mata Laughter Club, Shubham Park, Naveen Nashik. Yoga demonstrations were conducted by Anil Bhawar, Rajendra Khankari, Mayur Khaire, Kalyani Abhonkar, Nupur Yevlekar, and Simatai Pathak.

