Nashik: Elderly, Specially-Abled Citizens To 'Vote From Home' In Upcoming Elections

In an effort to ensure that every citizen exercises their right to vote in the upcoming elections, special provisions have been made for elderly and disabled voters above 80 years of age. Malegaon Outer Constituency Assistant Election Returning Officer and Tehsildar Nitin Kumar Deore announced that arrangements for voting at home will be facilitated for eligible individuals, ensuring their participation in the democratic process.

The administration has initiated preparations for this initiative, including the recruitment and training of staff, as well as the identification and securing of polling stations and strong rooms. With guidelines for the implementation of the voting-at-home process expected soon, plans are underway to swiftly complete the necessary arrangements.

Under this scheme, eligible voters will have the opportunity to exercise their voting rights from the comfort of their homes, with designated employees assisting them in completing the voting process. In the Malegaon Outer constituency alone, there are approximately 13,000 elderly and specially-abled voters, while the Malegaon Central constituency comprises 9,078 such individuals.

To facilitate seamless voting, 2,533 employees have been appointed for the Lok Sabha elections, with 337 polling stations identified for voting purposes. Additionally, in areas with a high voter density, such as Ajang, Satmane, Bhaigaon, Soygaon, and the Camp area, extra polling stations have been set up to accommodate the increased number of voters.

Training sessions are being conducted for the appointed employees to ensure they are well-prepared for their election duties.