 Nashik: E-Bus Depot Construction Halted Amid Transport Association Opposition
The central government sanctioned 100 e-buses for Nashik under the PM-eBus Sewa Scheme, with 50 e-buses slated for the first phase

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Saturday, June 22, 2024, 06:03 PM IST
article-image
Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) | File Image

The implementation of the PM-eBus Sewa Scheme in Nashik has encountered significant challenges. The construction of the proposed e-bus depot at the Adgaon Truck Terminal site has been halted for eight days due to opposition from the Transport Association.

This opposition has come at a critical time, coinciding with the enactment of the code of conduct for the biennial election to the Maharashtra Legislative Council from Graduates' and Teachers' constituencies, which has heightened concerns for the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC).

The central government sanctioned 100 e-buses for Nashik under the PM-eBus Sewa Scheme, with 50 e-buses slated for the first phase. These buses are to be supplied by 'JBM Ecolife Mobility Private Limited,' a company appointed by the central government. However, the disruption at the Adgaon site has delayed the signing of the supply contract.

The e-bus depot was planned to occupy five acres out of a total of 41 acres at the Adgaon Truck Terminal. Despite this, the Transport Association has halted construction, demanding additional facilities, leaving municipal authorities surprised and concerned.

