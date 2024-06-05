Nashik Division Teacher Constituency Polling Time Revised; Elections Scheduled for June 26 |

The polling time for the Nashik Division Teacher Constituency has been revised. Initially set from 8am to 4pm, the new polling time is now from 7am to 6pm. This change was announced by Dr Praveen Gedam, the Election Decision Officer and Divisional Commissioner for the Nashik Division.

On the first day of nominations, three applications were received for the Nashik Division Teacher Constituency election.

The biennial elections to four state legislative council seats- Mumbai Graduates, Konkan Graduates, Mumbai Teachers and Nashik Teachers - became necessary as the terms of sitting members are expiring in July. The deadline for filing nominations is June 7. Voting will be held on June 26 and results will be declared on July 1.

The Maharashtra legislative council is a 78-member house. The Nashik Teachers constituency is currently represented by MLC Kishore Darade. The election will be held for the constituency spanning across Nashik, Ahmednagar, Dhule, Jalgaon and Nandurbar districts.

Only teachers who have registered with the district election office will be permitted to vote in the upcoming elections. Currently, there are 64,808 eligible teachers in the constituency. Nashik district has the largest number of teachers, with 23,597, followed by Ahmednagar district with 14,468, Jalgaon with 13,056, Dhule with 8,088, and Nandurbar with 5,419.