Nashik District Leads Swachh Bharat Mission Rural Phase 2

Nashik district is making significant strides in environmental management, particularly in plastic waste management under the Swachh Bharat Mission Rural Phase 2. Each taluka in the district now has a plastic waste management unit aimed at reducing plastic use, processing plastic waste, and enhancing its value. Nine of these talukas already have operational units.

Zila Parishad Chief Executive Officer Ashima Mittal visited the Plastic Management Unit at Gram Panchayat Pimpri Syed in Nashik Taluka on June 10th. She inspected the unit's operations and commended the taluka-level system for its effective functioning. She instructed the officers and employees to continue collecting and managing plastic through this unit in the future. Mittal emphasised that the center will facilitate plastic waste management and scientific disposal, urging citizens to minimise plastic use and collect used plastic at the village panchayat level.

The district has 1,388 gram panchayats and 1,910 revenue villages, with 116 villages having populations over 5,000. Solid waste and sewage management works are ongoing in the remaining villages, with around 1,200 villages having completed these projects.

As per central and state government guidelines, all villages in the district are to be transformed into model villages. This includes solid waste management, wastewater management, plastic waste management, and sludge management. Planning for these components is complete, and most projects are underway.

Deepak Patil, Project Director of the Water and Sanitation Department, provided this information. Group Development Officer Dr Sonia Nakade, Extension Officer Jagannath Sonawane, Sridhar Sanap, Sanitation Specialist Sandeep Jadhav, and Village Development Officer DP Gangurde, among others, were present during the visit.