Nashik: District Disaster Prevention Proposals Face Budgetary Adjustments | (ANI Photo)

After years of advocating for disaster prevention measures in the district, representatives proposed projects worth hundreds of crores of rupees to the Disaster Management Departments of the Central and State Governments. However, the proposed projects exceeded expectations, totaling ₹789 crores against an expected fund allocation of ₹100 crores for the district.

As a result, the committee responsible for approving these projects has returned the list to the collector's office, recommending a revision within the allocated limit of ₹100 crores.

Subsequently, the collector's office will compile a revised list of projects amounting to ₹100 crores and submit it to the state government. Administrative approval for these projects will be granted after a review by the state-level technical committee.

The proposed projects primarily focus on disaster prevention measures to mitigate the impact of natural calamities such as heavy rainfall, floods, and earthquakes. Suggestions include the construction of protective walls, embankments, and installation of closed pipelines in drought-prone areas like Sinnar, Yeola, and Deola taluks.

Each MLA contributed a list of 250 tasks, culminating in a combined proposal of ₹789 crores. However, the state disaster management department emphasized excluding works that fall under other systems such as minor irrigation and public works. The new list emphasizes landslide prevention measures, installation of CCTV cameras, and lightning protection systems on dams.

Specifically, the revised plan includes the installation of CCTV systems at various dams, including Gautami-Godavari, Kashyapi, Gangapur, Daran, and Kadwa, among others, with a funding request of ₹3 crores. Additionally, the construction of protective walls along both sides of the Saraswati river in Sinnar town, estimated at ₹45 crores, is under consideration.

The district administration will submit the revised list to the state disaster management department, and upon approval by the state-level technical committee, administrative approval will be granted for the proposed projects.