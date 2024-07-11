Nashik District Achieves 100% Registration for National Panchayat Raj Award |

The registration of all Gram Panchayats of Nashik district for the National Panchayat Raj Award given by the central government has been completed and Nashik district is at the first place in the state with 100 percent registration, Zila Parishad Chief Executive Officer Ashima Mittal informed.

The said award is for the financial year 2022-23 and Panchayat Raj Institutions will get the award for the performance of the year 2022-23. Awards are given to Panchayat Raj Institutions that perform excellent work under Panchayat Raj on behalf of the Central Government. These awards are given at Zila Parishad, Panchayat Samiti and village level. For this, the registration of 1385 Gram Panchayats in Nashik district has been completed this year. As the two Gram Panchayats are new, they are yet to receive LGD codes.

In the year 2022-23, all 1385 Gram Panchayats in the district have been registered 100 percent. July 10 was the last date for the said registration. However, Chief Executive Officer of Zila Parishad Ashima Mittal and Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Gram Panchayat Department Dr Varsha Fadol and under the supervision of the Group Development Officer, all the Gram Panchayats in the district have completed the registration of all the Gram Panchayats in the district on the night of July 9.