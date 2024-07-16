Nashik: Dengue Cases Rise To 200; NMC Initiates Awareness Campaign

Representative Photo | Sachin Haralkar

With the onset of the monsoon, dengue has resurfaced in Nashik, with the number of cases reaching 104 in the second week of July, bringing the total number of cases to 200. In the first week of July, the number of patients was 96. Anticipating a further increase in dengue cases, the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has initiated a public awareness campaign to prevent the spread of dengue, chikungunya, malaria, and other mosquito-borne diseases.

Aedes mosquitoes, which transmit dengue, breed in clean water that has been stagnant for more than seven days. Citizens are urged to clean and dry water tanks, barrels, cisterns, overhead tanks, and similar containers at least once a week. Additionally, it is crucial to ensure water does not accumulate in trays behind fridges, coolers, fish tanks, AC ducts, and lifts. Water in decorative plants such as vases, Chinese bamboo, and money plants should be changed daily, and any water collected in plates under pots should be removed.

To combat the spread of these diseases, the NMC has advised preventing the accumulation of rainwater in and around homes. The health department has been prompted to take action by the early onset of dengue cases in July. Surveys and checks are ongoing to identify and address dengue breeding sites, and daily fumigation is being carried out.

Dr Nitin Rawate, Head of the Malaria Department, NMC, said, "The civic body is stressing the importance of regularly cleaning water tanks and ensuring that drinking water for birds and animals is refreshed and containers are dried daily. Water tanks should be kept closed or covered with a cloth, and empty pumps and utensils should be kept dry or stored away. We also urge residents not to discard plastic glasses, cups, thermocol plates, and other such materials in the area to prevent creating breeding sites for mosquitoes."

Residents are advised to:

- Prevent rainwater from accumulating in residential areas.

- Ensure water does not collect at construction sites.

- Drain water from basements.

- Release guppy fish in water storage areas like wells and tanks.

- Fully enclose septic tanks and cover vent pipes with mesh.

- Dispose of garbage properly in bins.