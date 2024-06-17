Nashik Crime: Mhasrul Sees Second Murder in 15 Days; Crime Branch Nabs Thieves | Representative Image

An incident of murder has taken place within the limits of Mhasrul Police Station in the city. This is the second such incident in the city in the last 15 days. A few days ago, in Panchvati's Karnanagar area, a youth was killed by his own friends over a previous quarrel. Today, another youth has been killed in the Mhasrul area.

More information reveals that the name of the murdered youth is Prashant Ashok Todkar (age 28), a resident of Adarshnagar, Ramwadi. The youth, a rickshaw driver, operated on the route from CBS to Mhasrul. It is said that he was crushed to death with a stone. The youth was at home all day on Saturday, but it has been reported that he left the house at night. His brother learned about the murder from the police at eight o'clock this morning. The deceased youth is survived by two brothers, one sister, and parents.

Meanwhile, as soon as the information about the incident was received, Deputy Commissioner of Police Kiran Kumar Chavan, Assistant Commissioner of Police Nitin Jadhav, Subhash Dhavale, Senior Police Inspector of Mhasrul Police Station, and the staff of the Crime Investigation Team rushed to the spot and inspected the incident.

Read Also More International Flights To Operate From Pune Airport Soon

Crime Branch nabs thieves

Crime Branch Unit-I apprehended two individuals, Mohammad Anwar Syed (29) and Praveen alias Chapa Limbaji Kale (24), for stealing clothes from Cantabile Showroom on College Road. The theft occurred on May 25 when the suspects posed as customers and fled with clothes worth approximately ₹28,000. A forcible theft case was registered at Sarkarwada Police Station.

Guided by Senior ACP Sandeep Mitke, the Crime Branch identified the suspects from CCTV footage. Senior Police Inspector Madhukar Kad led a team that apprehended Mohammad Syed on Pakhal Road, recovering clothes worth ₹17,700. Praveen Kale was later arrested on Canal Road. Both suspects were handed over to Sarkarwada Police for further custody.