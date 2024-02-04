Nashik Crime Diary: Elderly Woman Robbed, Youth Stabbed, Severe Assault In Karnanagar |

Theft at Old CBS area



An elderly woman was targeted by thieves who stole gold jewellery and cash worth ₹1 lakh from her purse while she was boarding a bus at the Old CBS area, an official said on Sunday. The victim, Anita Pawar (60), reported the incident to the authorities, and a case of theft has been registered at the Sarkarwada police station.

Assault in Karnanagar area

Shravan Gupta (22) filed a complaint stating that he was assaulted and injured by two individuals, identified as Samu Dhotre and Mukesh Achari, in the Karnanagar area of Ashwamedh Nagar, an official said on Sunday. The suspects allegedly stabbed Shravan, leading to injuries. A case of assault has been registered against them at the Mhasrul police station.

Assault at Makhmalabad Naka

A man named Rohan Katkade (32) was severely beaten by six individuals, identified as Roshan Ahire, Vandan Aher, Rohit Pardeshi, Raj Madoria, Bala Deshmukh, and another person, at Makhmalabad Naka, an official said on Sunday. The suspects reportedly attacked Rohan with iron rods and stones, causing serious injuries. A case has been registered against the six suspects at the Panchvati police station.