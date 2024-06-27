Nashik: Couple Gets Patent For Automatic Washroom Cleaning System |

Vikas Shivaji Sonwane, a science teacher, and his wife, Prof Trupti Kakulte-Sonawane of Satana College, have received a patent from the Government of India for their innovative research on an "Automatic Washroom Cleaning System". This system aims to automate the cleaning process in public toilets, making it more efficient and hygienic.



The research was inspired by the poor condition of a toilet at a bus stand, which was dirty and had spit marks from gutkha and tobacco. The COVID-19 pandemic underscored the importance of hygiene, prompting Vikas Sonawane to develop a system that could clean public and private toilets automatically without the need for human staff.

Prof Trupti Kakulte-Sonawane joined her husband in overcoming numerous challenges to create the system. Their research was submitted to the Government of India, which recognized its potential and granted a patent. This innovation promises to significantly improve cleanliness in public toilets, benefiting public health and hygiene.