Nashik: Counting for Assembly Elections to Begin at 8 AM; Early Results Expected from Deolali | ANI

Following a voter turnout of 69.2%, which was higher than the previous polling in the assembly elections, all eyes are now on Saturday as vote counting and results unfold. Among the 15 constituencies in the district, Deolali is expected to declare its result the fastest, while Nashik West, with 30 rounds of counting, may announce its result late.

The voting process on Wednesday (20) proceeded smoothly across the district. The district administration has assured that most of the preparations for counting have been completed. The counting process will commence at 8 am in designated centres across the constituencies.

The district administration, with a staff of 100 to 120 personnel per constituency, has ensured meticulous preparations to manage the counting process efficiently. With security, logistics, and technical arrangements in place, anticipation builds as Nashik awaits the results of this crucial assembly election.

Stage set for the day

The counting process for all 15 constituencies will take place simultaneously. Each constituency will have 14 tables dedicated to counting EVM votes, with each table staffed by four officials along with additional support staff. A separate team has been designated to handle the counting of postal votes. As the counting progresses, trends for all constituencies are anticipated to be available by 2 pm. This structured setup is aimed at ensuring an efficient and streamlined counting process across all constituencies.

The Deolali and Niphad constituencies are expected to have the fewest rounds of counting, which could lead to earlier results. In contrast, the Nashik West constituency will undergo the maximum of 30 rounds of counting, potentially causing a delay in its result.

To ensure a secure and transparent process, stringent security measures have been implemented. CCTV surveillance and police security have been deployed at all counting stations. Additionally, the strong rooms housing the EVMs remain sealed and are under tight security, ensuring the integrity of the voting equipment throughout the process.