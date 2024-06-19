Nashik Congress Plants 5000 Trees to Mark Rahul Gandhi's Birthday | File

On the occasion of Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi's birthday, the Nashik City Congress Committee undertook the responsibility of planting 5000 trees. The City President, Adv Akash Chhajed, highlighted Rahul Gandhi's role as a true defender of the constitution and democracy and stated that the people supported him in the Lok Sabha elections.

The plantation campaign, organised by the City Congress and Youth Congress, kicked off in Dipali Nagar on Wednesday, June 19. City President Chhajed introduced the campaign and marked the occasion by planting trees, emphasising the committee's commitment to plant 5000 trees throughout the week.

The event was attended by former corporator Vatsala Khaire, Asha Tadvi, senior leader Ulhas Satbhai, City Vice President Sandeep Sharma, City Youth Congress President Swapnil Patil, and among others.