Nashik: Commissioner Cancels Signal Installation on Gangapur Road Following MLA's Opposition |

MLA Devyani Farande expressed strong opposition to the installation of signals instead of circles on Gangapur Road. In this regard, she met Commissioner Dr Karanjkar on Wednesday. Following the meeting, the commissioner ordered the immediate cancellation of the decision to install the proposed signals at various 22 places in the city.

The Assistant Commissioner of Police and the Traffic Branch had ordered the installation of signals at 22 locations to solve traffic jams in the city. Actions were being taken in this regard under the Smart City scheme. Out of these signals, ten were to be installed on Gangapur Road. These included Saptarang Chowk, Vidya Vikas Circle, KBT Circle, Hutatma Circle, Bhosla T Point, Marathon Circle, Prasad Circle, Datta Chowk Circle, and DK Nagar Nirmala Convent School.

However, the installation of these ten signals on Gangapur Road was anticipated to worsen traffic congestion rather than alleviate it, causing massive traffic jams and wasting citizens' time. Neither the Chief Executive Officer of the Smart City Scheme nor the Assistant Commissioner of Police Traffic Branch had consulted any public representatives or citizens before planning the installation of the ten new signals.

Due to this lack of consultation, Farande expressed displeasure with the ongoing arbitrary administration. She demanded that Municipal Commissioner Ashok Karanjkar and Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik cancel the proposed works immediately. Following this, the Municipal Corporation Commissioner called the Chief Executive Officer of the Smart City and expressed his dissatisfaction with the approach. He ordered the cancellation of all other proposed signal systems in the Gangapur Road area, except for the KBT Circle, which had been requested by citizens.