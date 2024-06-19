Nashik: Collector Jalaj Sharma Urges Teacher Voters to Exercise Voting Rights; Polling on June 26 |

The voting for the Nashik Teacher Constituency will be held on June 26. Jalaj Sharma, Collector and Assistant Election Officer for the Nashik Division Teachers' Constituency, has appealed to the teacher voters who have registered for this election to ensure they vote and exercise their right to vote.

Voting for the Teachers' Constituency will be conducted through Ballot Paper. Only the purple coloured sketch pen provided with the ballot paper should be used for voting. No other pen, pencil, ballpoint pen, or other material should be used.

Rank-based voting

As the voting is based on ranking, voters should vote by writing the number 1 in the column opposite the name of their first preferred candidate. The number 1 should be written against the name of only one candidate. Entering the next preference order like 2, 3, 4 is optional. A voter can register as many preferences as there are candidates contesting the election. The order of preference on the ballot paper should be written only in numbers and in one language. No marks or symbols should be placed in front of the candidate's name according to the order of preference. Information provided by the district administration states that no words, signatures, or thumbprints should be written anywhere on the ballot paper.