 Nashik: Civic Commissioner's Charge Transferred to Collector Amid ₹55 Crore Land Acquisition Controversy
This decision is expected to resolve the deadlock over proposed projects worth ₹300 crore awaiting approval from the General Assembly and the Standing Committee. However, it is also seen as an attempt to address the contentious land acquisition issue.

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Wednesday, August 14, 2024, 06:32 PM IST
Nashik: Civic Commissioner's Charge Transferred to Collector Amid ₹55 Crore Land Acquisition Controversy

In a significant development in Nashik, the charge of Nashik City Commissioner Ashok Karanjkar has been transferred to Collector Jalaj Sharma following a controversial land acquisition case involving ₹55 crore. This decision is expected to resolve the deadlock over proposed projects worth ₹300 crore awaiting approval from the General Assembly and the Standing Committee. However, it is also seen as an attempt to address the contentious land acquisition issue.

The land acquisition in question was approved by the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC), bypassing the priority committee. Anticipating potential backlash from former public representatives, cheques for this land acquisition were issued overnight, sparking significant controversy. The issue gained further traction as farmers, still awaiting compensation for land acquired for road development, protested after the developer's land compensation was expedited.

Disruption in municipal work

Amid growing opposition, Karanjkar took a 15-day medical leave. In the meantime, MLA Devyani Farande, along with the NCP faction led by Ajit Pawar, demanded an investigation into the land acquisition from Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Shinde has since ordered an inquiry through the Urban Development Department and has personally inquired about the situation with the commissioner.

The delay in appointing a competent officer to take charge during the commissioner's absence disrupted the municipal corporation's administrative work. After a five-day wait, the responsibility was finally handed over to  Sharma.

