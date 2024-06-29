Nashik City Police Take Tough Action Against Serial Offender

Mumbai: 2 Indian Coast Guard Employees Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody For Raping Their Colleague’s Minor Daughter In Powai | File Photo

The Nashik City police have taken stringent action against Aniket John, a notorious criminal known for spreading terror, under the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities (MPDA) Act. John has been sent to the Central Jail at Nashik Road for his involvement in numerous criminal activities within the jurisdictions of Suburban and Nashik Road Police Stations.

John, also known as Kerala Raju (23, resident of Subhash Road, Nashik Road), has a criminal record that includes around nine serious offences such as intimidation with sharp weapons, assault causing grievous harm, theft, burglary, assault, molestation of women, kidnapping, and violation of restraining orders. These crimes were registered at Nashik Road and Suburban police stations.

Despite previous preventive measures and a one-year banishment imposed on him, John continued his criminal activities. In response, Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik ordered his incarceration in the Central Jail at Nashik Road. The police have indicated that similar strict actions will be taken against notorious criminals in the future.