Nashik City Police Begin Using New Judicial Regulations for Crime Investigations, 5 Cases Lodged | IANS

New judicial regulations have taken effect as of today within the jurisdiction of the Nashik City Police Commissionerate. Although some crimes were reported in June and initially registered under the previous laws, they will now be investigated under the new legal framework. On the first day, five cases have already been registered under the new laws of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Indian Civil Protection Code, and the Indian Evidence Act.

During the day, 19 eligible crimes were filed under these new laws. One notable case involves the theft of a two-wheeler from the Bhadrakali police station, now registered under Section 303 (2) of the Bhratiya Nyaya Sanhita. Another case involves a petty assault that occurred on June 26 but was reported on July 1. Initially registered under the IPC, it will be investigated according to the Indian Civil Security Code.

Read Also Pune's First BNS Case Registered In Warje Malwadi As Man Attacked Over Petty Dispute

91 per cent staff trained

Furthermore, an incident of forced theft in the suburbs on June 30 led to a case filed under Section 392 of the IPC, which will also be investigated under the new Civil Security Code. Similarly, an accident that occurred in the Adgaon area on June 29 has been registered under a new section today. A theft case in the Deolali camp has also been registered under the IPC but will be investigated under the Indian Civil Protection Code.

With approximately 91 per cent of the officers and employees at the Commissionerate checkpoint now trained under the new laws, the transition is expected to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of the crime investigation process in Nashik.