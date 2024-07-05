Nashik: Central Health Team Surveys City Amid Rising Dengue Cases |

In response to the steady increase in dengue cases in the city, a three-member team from the Central Government's health department has arrived for a survey. During the survey, a dengue patient died in Govindnagar, and dengue larvae were found at a construction project in Sambhaji Chowk. The committee also discovered that fumigation in the city has only been conducted on paper.

Dr Tanaji Chavan, Medical Superintendent, Municipal Corporation, "The Central Government's health team is conducting an inspection to understand the status of dengue disease in the City. The team has been instructed to increase public participation for dengue control."

1,191 dengue cases reported in 2023

The number of dengue patients in Nashik is continuously rising. Last year, there were 1,191 dengue cases, with three deaths recorded in December 2023. Since May this year, the number of dengue patients has been steadily increasing, with 39 cases in May and 161 in June. In response to this surge, Maharashtra Goa Divisional Health Director Dr Sarita Sapkal, Dr Arvind Alone, and Entomologist Dr. Mane of Nashik Municipal Corporation, along with Dr Nitin Rawate, inspected the city.

During their inspection, the team found dengue larvae at a construction site in Untwadi and in a tank next to the watchman's room in a building in Sambhaji Chowk. The team criticised the inadequate fumigation and insecticide spraying. Given the increasing number of patients, the team has instructed increased public participation, awareness campaigns in schools and government offices, and the closure of dengue breeding sites in government and construction sites. In just one week more than 700 cases has been found in Nashik City

From January to July 4, a total of 271 dengue patients have been reported in the city. On Thursday, a 70-year-old patient succumbed to dengue. A 50-year-old man had also died in the first week of June in the Govindnagar area.