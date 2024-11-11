Nashik: Candidates Use Assembly Polls As Springboard For Municipal Corporation Elections | File Image

With the Maharashtra Assembly election campaign at its peak, leaders across parties are holding major rallies to support their candidates for the MLA seats. Meanwhile, in Nashik, certain candidates seem to be using the elections as a platform to prepare for the upcoming municipal elections.

Since 1992, Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) elections have been held every five years without fail. However, the 2017 Executive Committee was dissolved in 2022 after its tenure ended, and elections were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and issues surrounding OBC reservation. The administrative rule was implemented in the NMC in 2022, marking the first time in its history.

In the Nashik Central Assembly Constituency, Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and Mahayuti are in direct competition, with Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) also fielding candidates. Leaders from both Shiv Sena factions, Congress, NCP factions (Sharad Pawar group and Ajit Pawar) and the BJP are campaigning vigorously. Some leaders are even introducing themselves to residents in anticipation of the municipal elections, expected to follow the assembly elections closely.

There is significant interest in the Central Nashik constituency, where many aspiring corporators are actively campaigning. Under the former MVA government, preparations for NMC elections had nearly concluded, with the ward structure and voter list finalised. However, after the state government changed and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde assumed office, these plans stalled. The much-anticipated municipal elections were delayed even further due to subsequent Lok Sabha and assembly elections.

Now, hopeful corporator candidates are once again gearing up, anticipating that municipal elections may follow the assembly elections. By staying active in the current campaign, these aspirants are aiming to be fully prepared if the municipal elections are called immediately after the assembly polls.