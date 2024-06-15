Nashik: Build Defence Wall At Kazi Gadhi With Simhastha Funds, Demands Congress Seva Dal

Build Defence Wall At Kazi Gadhi with Simhastha Funds, Demands Congress Seva Dal |

The Kazi Gadhi, adjacent to the docks in Old Nashik, is deteriorating day by day, posing a significant risk of collapse during the monsoon season. There is a grave concern that hundreds of residents could perish in an accident.

In light of this, Congress Seva Dal City President Dr Vasant Thakur has urged the district administration to construct a protective wall for Kazi Gadhi using funds allocated for the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela.

According to the statement, stagnant water from the Godavari River floods the area during monsoons, causing the soil to erode progressively. Despite repeated requests for the construction of a protective wall, the municipal corporation has continually neglected the issue. Dr. Thakur emphasised that a protective wall for Kazi Gadhi should be included in the plans for the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela and funded accordingly. This measure would prevent accidents even in the event of severe flooding and ensure the safety of the residents.

Sandeep Sharma, Dhondiram Bodke, Ashok Lahamge, Umesh Chavan, Rahul Pagare, Rajkumar Jep, and Prof Ajit Nagargoje were present at the time of the meeting.