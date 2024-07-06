Nashik Briefs: Yeola Panchayat Committee Officer Held By ACB; 18-Year-Old Hacked To Death In Sleep |

Panchayat committee officer held by ACB

Machhindranath Dhas, an officer of the Yeola Panchayat Group Development Committee, was apprehended by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) while accepting a bribe of ₹20,000. The bribe was related to the Vasantrao Naik Tanda/Vasti Improvement Scheme, specifically concerning administrative approvals and funding for the fiscal year 2022-2023. A case has been registered against Dhas at the Yeola City Police Station. The operation was conducted under the guidance of Superintendent of Police Sharmila Gharge Valawalkar, Assistant Superintendent of Police Madhav Reddy, Investigating Officer Nilima Keshav Dolas, Police Inspector PH Gangurde, and team members including Police Naik Sandeep Handge and Police Constable Suresh Chavan.

18-year-old hacked to death in sleep

In a troubling incident in Nashik, crime rates are on the rise. An 18-year-old youth, Pandu Shingade, was tragically killed when an intruder broke into his home in the Panchsheel Nagar area of Ganjmal. Shockingly, his brother, sleeping nearby, remained oblivious to the murder until later. This incident has deeply shaken the local community. The assailants fled the scene immediately after the attack, leaving behind unanswered questions about the motive and identity of the perpetrators. The Bhadrakali Police Station has filed a case against the unknown assailants and is actively pursuing leads to solve the case.