Nashik Briefs: 3 Devotees Killed By Speeding Vehicle On Way To Shirdi; 6 Arrested For Selling Counterfeit Mobile Accessories On MG Road

Nashik Briefs |

Three devotees killed by speeding vehicle on way to Shirdi

Three people were killed when a speeding vehicle hit devotees who were going from Titwala to Shirdi on foot for darshan. The accident took place on Ghoti-Sinnar Road in Igatpuri taluka on Tuesday night. A case has been registered against the vehicle driver at the Wadivarhe Police Station. Devotees from Titwala, Kalyan were on their way to Sinnar via Ghoti in Shirdi on Tuesday night when they were hit by a four-wheeler. The driver absconded after the accident. Sub-Inspector Rajeev Patil of Wadivarhe Police Station and a team inspected the CCTV footage of the area and arrested the suspect Vishal Sanap (27) on Wednesday.

Six arrested for selling counterfeit mobile accessories on MG Road

The mobile and accessories market on MG Road is once again in the spotlight due to issues of counterfeiting and forgery. It was revealed that six sellers were distributing fake USB cables, covers, and other accessories, violating the intellectual property rights of a well-known company. Bhadrakali police raided these shops and have now registered a case against the six accessories sellers involved. According to the complaint filed by Mumbai-based prosecutor Kundan Belose, Bhadrakali Police raided six shops on MG Road on Monday. During the raid, they seized a stock of counterfeit mobile accessories worth ₹3,52,700. The suspects arrested in this case are Swaroop Singh Chavan, Hitesh alias Honey Rohida, Ashok Kumar Bishnoi, Govind Bishnoi, Dhanraj Chaudhary, Mahendra Singh Chavan, and Dhanraj Mankaram Chaudhary. They have been booked under the Copyright Act.