Nashik BJP Celebrates Bihar Assembly Election Victory With Grand Event | FP PHOTO (Representative)

Nashik: Following the historic and decisive victory achieved by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Bihar Assembly elections, a grand celebration was held today with great enthusiasm at the Nashik City BJP office, Vasantsmruti. The entire premises resonated with the beats of traditional dhol–tasha, fireworks, and chants of “BJP Zindabad.” The event saw the prominent presence of Maharashtra’s Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan.

To mark the victory, sweets were distributed, flags were hoisted, and congratulatory slogans echoed throughout the gathering. All attendees expressed happiness and satisfaction over the trust shown by the people of Bihar in development, stability, and the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In his address, Girish Mahajan stated, “This victory in Bihar is a triumph of development-oriented politics. The nationwide confidence in Modiji’s leadership has once again been reaffirmed.” He also appreciated the excellent planning by Nashik City BJP, which made the entire celebration grand and vibrant.

MLA Devyani Pharande, former MLA Balasaheb Sanap, General Secretary Sunil Desai, Mahila Morcha President Swati Bhamre, along with many BJP office-bearers, workers, and supporters, were present in large numbers.