 Nashik BJP Celebrates Bihar Assembly Election Victory With Grand Event
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNashik BJP Celebrates Bihar Assembly Election Victory With Grand Event

Nashik BJP Celebrates Bihar Assembly Election Victory With Grand Event

Following the historic and decisive victory achieved by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Bihar Assembly elections, a grand celebration was held today with great enthusiasm at the Nashik City BJP office, Vasantsmruti.

Milind SajgureUpdated: Friday, November 14, 2025, 06:30 PM IST
article-image
Nashik BJP Celebrates Bihar Assembly Election Victory With Grand Event | FP PHOTO (Representative)

Nashik: Following the historic and decisive victory achieved by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Bihar Assembly elections, a grand celebration was held today with great enthusiasm at the Nashik City BJP office, Vasantsmruti. The entire premises resonated with the beats of traditional dhol–tasha, fireworks, and chants of “BJP Zindabad.” The event saw the prominent presence of Maharashtra’s Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan.

To mark the victory, sweets were distributed, flags were hoisted, and congratulatory slogans echoed throughout the gathering. All attendees expressed happiness and satisfaction over the trust shown by the people of Bihar in development, stability, and the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Read Also
Nashik: Eklavya Schools To Pilot AI-Based Teaching Programme
article-image

In his address, Girish Mahajan stated, “This victory in Bihar is a triumph of development-oriented politics. The nationwide confidence in Modiji’s leadership has once again been reaffirmed.” He also appreciated the excellent planning by Nashik City BJP, which made the entire celebration grand and vibrant.

MLA Devyani Pharande, former MLA Balasaheb Sanap, General Secretary Sunil Desai, Mahila Morcha President Swati Bhamre, along with many BJP office-bearers, workers, and supporters, were present in large numbers.

FPJ Shorts
Bombay HC Slams Son’s Plea To Stop Elderly Parents Using His Home, Orders Him To Provide ‘Respect, Love And Care’
Bombay HC Slams Son’s Plea To Stop Elderly Parents Using His Home, Orders Him To Provide ‘Respect, Love And Care’
Punjab: AAP’s Harmeet Sandhu Wins Tarn Taran Bypoll
Punjab: AAP’s Harmeet Sandhu Wins Tarn Taran Bypoll
Assembly By-Election Results 2025: Congress, BJP Win 2 Seats Each As Results Of 8 Assembly Bypolls Show Mixed Picture
Assembly By-Election Results 2025: Congress, BJP Win 2 Seats Each As Results Of 8 Assembly Bypolls Show Mixed Picture
Thane Municipal Corporation Launches Vaccination Drive With Colored ID Belts Around Vaccinated Stray Dogs' Necks Amid Rising Attack Cases
Thane Municipal Corporation Launches Vaccination Drive With Colored ID Belts Around Vaccinated Stray Dogs' Necks Amid Rising Attack Cases

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Suryadatta Institute Takes 75 Students On Educational Tour To Mahabaleshwar's Mapro Park,...

Pune: Suryadatta Institute Takes 75 Students On Educational Tour To Mahabaleshwar's Mapro Park,...

Kolhapur: Union Bank Of India Observes 107th Foundation Day; Launches New Digital Services

Kolhapur: Union Bank Of India Observes 107th Foundation Day; Launches New Digital Services

'Why Support Only After Medals?' Pune Wrestler Sunny Fulmali, Asian Games Gold Winner, Urges Govt To...

'Why Support Only After Medals?' Pune Wrestler Sunny Fulmali, Asian Games Gold Winner, Urges Govt To...

One Death Every 5 Weeks: Pune's Navale Bridge Grim Toll Sparks Symbolic 'Funeral Protest’ - Video

One Death Every 5 Weeks: Pune's Navale Bridge Grim Toll Sparks Symbolic 'Funeral Protest’ - Video

Family's Trip To Narayanpur Temple Ends In Tragedy: Parents, Daughter & 3-Year-Old Among Eight...

Family's Trip To Narayanpur Temple Ends In Tragedy: Parents, Daughter & 3-Year-Old Among Eight...