Nashik: Bamboo Plantation to Prevent Godavari Riverbank Erosion and Flooding

To prevent flooding and protect riverbanks, bamboo planting will be initiated along the Godavari River. Besides creating employment opportunities, bamboo plays a crucial role in preventing landslides and erosion, as its roots hold the soil together effectively. Responding to public sentiment expressed by the youth of the Godavari banks region on social media, Niphad Tehsildar Vishal Naikwade has taken the lead in organizing this initiative through public participation.

Efforts are underway to plant bamboo on the banks of the Godavari area villages. The initiative will involve collaboration between various groups, including the taluka administration, agriculture department, gram panchayat, voluntary organizations, local government representatives, volunteers, and youth. Bamboo, in addition to its employment benefits, will help stop soil erosion and prevent the riverbanks from collapsing due to heavy rains and water release from dams.

The water levels of rivers in the district, including the Godavari, have risen significantly due to heavy rainfall and the release of water from Darna, Gangapur, and other dams. This has caused severe erosion along the riverbanks, posing a threat to nearby urban areas. The swift water flow has damaged the banks, and bamboo cultivation is seen as a potential solution to this growing problem.

In villages like Darna Sangvi, Shimpi Takli, Savli, Chatori, Saikheda, Chandori, Nagapur, and others in the Godakath area, the Niphad Tehsildar believes that bamboo plantations can stop the erosion caused by floods. The administration is planning a joint meeting with farmers, the agriculture department, and local panchayats to start working on this initiative.

Pasha Patel, Chairman, Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP), Maharashtra, said, "The farmers and administration in the Godavari riverbank area should come together and start the bamboo planting movement. We will take immediate action to solve the problems of farmers and laborers by giving encouragement through MNREGA for planting bamboo as a fence on farmers' dams. We are ready to provide the required help on behalf of the government."