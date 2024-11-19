Nashik Assembly Polls: Traffic Diversions Announced In City – All You Need To Know | Anand Chaini

In light of tomorrow's election, the city traffic department has issued a notification restricting traffic near strong room locations. The affected areas include CBS Government Girls School, Dadasaheb Gaikwad Auditorium in Bhabanagar, Minatai Thackeray Stadium in Hirawadi, and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Stadium in Ambad. The restrictions will be enforced today, Nov 20, and Saturday, Nov 23, the day of the counting of the votes.

Roads closed for traffic

1. Gaikwad Hall to Hirvenagar (routes along Nandini River)

- Alternate route: Nagaji Signal to Bhabanagar via Mumbai Naka.

2. CBS-Meher Signal Road

- Closed: Both ways on Saturday (Nov 23) from 6am to noon.

- Alternative route: From Ashokstambh-Meher Signal, traffic will be diverted via MG Road to Shalimar.

3. Road from Kamalnagar Chowk to Minatai Thackeray Stadium

- Alternate route: Highway under the flyover and Hirawadi-Katyamaruti Chowk road.

4. Road from Swami Narayan Chowk to Wagh College

- Closed: Parallel road to Mumbai-Agra Highway on the Dhule side.

Read Also Savarkar Defamation Case: Rahul Gandhi Summoned To Appear In Pune Court On December 2

5. No entry to Sambhaji Stadium on Saturday (Nov 23)

- Closed: Mahale Petrol Pump to Simhasthanagar Road from 4am to 11pm.

- Additional closure: State Bank Chowk (Myco Hall) to Ratansingh Pardeshi Chowk (St Lawrence School Chowk).