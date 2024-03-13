Nashik: Arrest Made In Horrific Rape Case; Victim Rescued From Aggressive Attacker

Representational Photo

A harrowing case of repeated rape has been brought to light, with the victim, a married woman, bravely stepping forward after enduring unspeakable horrors. Threatened with violence against her family, she was subjected to multiple assaults across different areas until she found the courage to seek help from the authorities.

The accused, identified as Sharafat Ajgar Ali (37, resident of Shindegaon, dist. Nashik), has been apprehended by the police. Both the suspect and the victim resided in the same vicinity and were acquainted with each other.

The ordeal began in 2017 when the accused, acting alone, coerced the victim into submission by threatening to harm her husband and children before committing the first heinous act of rape. Subsequently, the suspect continued to perpetrate his crimes, forcibly taking the victim to various locations including Shindegaon, Nashik Road, and Lokhande Mala area, where the repeated assaults occurred.

In light of the escalating brutality inflicted upon the victim by the suspect, the woman bravely approached the Nashik Road police station to report the crimes committed against her. The authorities launched an investigation into the matter, culminating in the arrest of the perpetrator.