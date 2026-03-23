Nashik: Armed Robbery In Dindori’s Dhakambe; Family Attacked, Three Injured, Gold And Cash Worth ₹3 Lakh Looted | Representational Image

Nashik: A robbery took place at a residence in Dhakambe village, located in the Dindori taluka, on Sunday night. The robbers attacked the family members using deadly weapons, inflicting severe injuries, before fleeing with gold necklaces, earrings, and a sum of cash. This incident has created an atmosphere of fear throughout the locality.

According to reports regarding the incident, the robbers targeted the home of the Dhatrak family in Dhakambe late at night. They gained entry into the house by breaking the inner latch of the main door. Inside, they assaulted and attacked Tarabai Manohar Dhatrak, Suresh Manohar Dhatrak, and Manohar Barku Dhatrak using lethal weapons. All three sustained serious injuries in this attack. The injured victims were immediately admitted to a private hospital in Nashik, where they are currently undergoing treatment.

The robbers looted the valuables from the house. The stolen property included two gold necklaces (each weighing approximately 5 grams, with a total value of Rs 70,000), gold earrings (approximately 1 gram, valued at Rs 10,000), and a sum of cash along with other items, amounting to a total loss of Rs 2.5 to Rs 3 lakh.

A case has been registered at the Dindori Police Station against unidentified individuals under charges of robbery, assault, and other relevant sections of the law. Sub-Inspector Manoj Khule is investigating the matter, and the inquiry is proceeding under the guidance of Additional Superintendent of Police Aditya Mirkhekar and Police Inspector Bhagwan Mathure. The police have conducted a spot inspection at the scene, have conducted local enquiries and collected other evidence.

This incident has created an atmosphere of fear in Dhakambe and the surrounding areas. The police have appealed to citizens to remain vigilant and to immediately report any suspicious individuals or incidents they encounter. It is reported that the condition of the injured family members is improving. The police have given assurances that they will apprehend the accused as soon as possible and produce them before the court.