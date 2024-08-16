Nashik and Jalgaon Shut Down in Solidarity with Hindus in Bangladesh |

A massive bandh was observed across Nashik district on Friday to protest against the ongoing atrocities on the Hindu community in Bangladesh. Responding to the call from the Sakal Hindu Samaj group, shopkeepers in most parts of the district, including Nashik city, closed their establishments. The bandh received widespread support from right wing political parties and Hindutva organisations in Nashik.

The recent attacks on the Hindu community in Bangladesh have sparked intense dissatisfaction among the citizens of Nashik. As a result, a bandh was organised to express solidarity and demand action. Shops in areas such as Nashik Road, Deolali, Bhadrakali, and Sinnar Phata remained closed during the protest. However, tensions flared temporarily in the Bhadrakali area over the issue of shop closures, but the police intervened promptly to restore order.

During the bandh, the member of Sakal Hindu Samaj participated in a march, voicing several demands to the Government of India:

The protesters demanded that the Bangladeshi armed forces be given strict instructions to immediately halt the attacks on Hindus, prevent the looting of homes, protect temples from vandalism, and stop the violence against women. In response to the increasing attacks, they called for the immediate relocation of Hindus in Bangladesh to safe locations with adequate security. Additionally, the protesters urged that compensation be provided for the loss of lives and property suffered by Hindus during these violent incidents.

The Indian government was also called upon to offer shelter to displaced Hindus seeking asylum in India due to the atrocities in Bangladesh, in accordance with the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Concerns about potential infiltration were raised, with the protesters urging the Indian government to strengthen border security, especially given reports of nearly 5 crore Bangladeshi infiltrators currently in India.

Jalgaon Bandh

Additionally, a one-day bandh was observed on Friday in Jalgaon, receiving widespread support, as the entire city and district came to a standstill without any reports of untoward incidents. The entire Hindu community in Jalgaon district took to the streets in solidarity, expressing their anguish through a peaceful march.

Businesses, markets, and educational institutions across the city and district remained closed in a show of unity. This included trade circles, the grain market, Saraf Bazar, the cloth market, and all industries in the MIDC area. Various traders' and sellers' associations also participated in the bandh. State transport buses ran with minimal passenger turnout, and auto rickshaws joined in the shutdown. The MSRTC Divisional Controller confirmed that the bandh was observed peacefully, with no incidents reported.