Nashik: Alumni Stage Symbolic Protest As Historic School Faces Demolition For Kumbh Mela Guest House |

Nashik: Opposition is growing against the decision to demolish the 57-year-old B.D. Bhalekar School building and construct a guest house in its place. Expressing deep anguish, former corporator Dr Hemalata Patil, along with former students and local residents, lit candles and symbolically paid tribute to the administrative decision, staging a unique protest on Saturday.



In view of the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela, the administration has decided to construct a guest house on the school premises for visiting dignitaries. The officials have justified the demolition, citing a decline in student enrollment and the deteriorated condition of the old building.

However, former students and local citizens have strongly opposed the move, calling it a blow to the city’s educational heritage.



The protest saw participation from social worker Santosh Gaikwad, Yugandhar Patil, Darshan Patil, Kalpesh Kedar, Akshay Zhende, Nikhil Shete, Rishikesh Bendkule, Rajeshwari Patil, Anita More, Anshul More, and several other alumni of the school.





Patil said, “It is deeply painful to pay tribute to B.D. Bhalekar School today. The administration has kept elected representatives completely in the dark during this process. During my tenure as corporator, I provided facilities such as a water tank, benches, and organised many student-oriented activities for this school. The people of Nashik and I share an emotional bond with it."





"This school should not be razed for personal or political gain. We urge all city MLAs and the Chief Minister to intervene and stop the demolition immediately. To awaken the conscience of the administration, we lit candles and offered symbolic homage in protest,” she added.