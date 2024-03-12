 Nashik: Allocation of ₹13.76 Crore for Construction of Lasalgaon Sub-District Hospital
This upgrade will also result in the creation of 17 new positions, including four medical officers and 13 other staff members. This increase in the workforce will ensure the availability of specialist doctors to cater to a wide range of medical conditions affecting the local populace.

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Tuesday, March 12, 2024, 03:53 PM IST
article-image

In a significant development, the 30-bed rural hospital in Lasalgaon is set to undergo a transformation into a 50-bed sub-district hospital. The Public Health Department has sanctioned a fund of ₹13.76 crore for this upgrade.

Furthermore, plans are underway to equip the sub-district hospital with advanced medical facilities, including sonography equipment, in subsequent phases. The upgraded hospital will feature a dedicated floor with 20 beds, a modern operation theatre, elevator access, a separate pipeline for drinking water, CCTV surveillance, solar lighting, underground sewage systems, proper biomedical waste management, protective walls, well-maintained internal roads, ample parking space, a landscaped garden, and quality furniture. Additionally, rainwater harvesting systems and efficient electrical setups will be integrated into the infrastructure.

