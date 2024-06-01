Nashik: 60-Year-Old Man Dies After His Neck Gets Entangled In Swing Strings

Representative Photo |

A tragic incident occurred in Nashik's Amritdham area, resulting in the death of a 60-year-old man, Dinkar Madhukar Kharke. According to his son-in-law, Amol Bagad, Kharke's neck became entangled in the strings of a swing, leading to suffocation. The incident has been reported to the Panchavati Police Station.

Kharke, a resident of Jai Durga Society, Gopalnagar, was sitting on a children's swing on Thursday night when he lost his balance and fell. The strings of the swing wrapped around his neck, causing suffocation.

Upon discovering him unconscious, Bagad rushed him to the nearby Apollo Hospital. Unfortunately, Dr Pravin Jadhav pronounced him dead. Further investigation into the incident is being conducted by Police Naik Kale.