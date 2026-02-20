Nashik: 32-Year-Old Youth Killed In Speeding Two-Wheeler Crash Near Police Commissionerate | Sourced

Nashik: While unnotified road work was going on in front of the Police Commissionerate, a speeding two-wheeler hit the divider. In this accident, Samadhan Ravindra Deore (age 32, resident of Hotel Curry Leaves, Jehan Circle, Gangapur Road; originally resident of Devad, Taluka, District Dhule) died on the spot. His companion Sujit Das (age 29) was seriously injured and is undergoing treatment. The accident took place around 3 am on Tuesday (February 17). An accident case has been registered at Sarkarwada Police Station.

Both were employed at Hotel Curry Leaves in Jehan Circle. They were speeding towards Ashok Stambha on a two-wheeler from Gangapur Road. At that time, as roadwork was going on in front of the commissionerate, the bike hit the divider and then hit an electric pole, not realising that there were work materials and a dangerous bend in the road. Samadhan sustained serious head injuries. He was thrown 10 to 20 metres away, while the bike was thrown 30 to 35 feet away. Samadhan died on the spot. The bike was completely washed away.

Who is responsible for the road work?

Since the accident happened in front of the police commissionerate, citizens have demanded that the municipal corporation and related agencies be held accountable. Road excavation, asphalting and road damage are going on in the city on a large scale for the works of the MNGL pipeline, optical fibre and Simhastha Kumbh Mela. The condition of the road has become deplorable in many places. There are no clear and prominent boards or notice boards indicating which department started the work, the name of the contractor or company, the duration of the work and safety measures. Drivers are alleging that public interest instructions and notifications are not being followed.

This accident has raised questions about the lack of safety in road works. Citizens are demanding that the police and the municipal administration control, monitor and determine responsibility for road works. After the accident, the Sarkarwada police have conducted a panchnama at the scene, and further investigation is underway. The injured Sujit is undergoing treatment at the district hospital.