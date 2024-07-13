Nashik: 314 kg Of Adulterated Paneer Seized In FDA Raid At Sinnar Industrial Estate | Sourced

During a raid conducted by the Food and Drug Administration Department in the Sinnar Industrial Estate area, 314 kg of adulterated paneer stock, along with other materials, were seized. As paneer is perishable, it was immediately destroyed.

The raid took place at Yashasvi Milk and Milk Products on Thursday evening. Food Safety Officer Suvarna Mahajan conducted a thorough inspection under the Food Safety Standards Act and found that adulterants such as refined palmolein oil, whey permeate powder, and glycerol monostearate were used in the preparation of paneer.

Mahajan seized 314 kg of paneer stock worth ₹53,380 produced on the spot and sent samples to the laboratory for analysis. Additionally, stocks of adulterated substances such as palmolein oil, whey permeate powder, and glycerol monostearate were seized.

Joint Commissioner of the FDA, Vivek Patil, has appealed for any complaints related to food safety to be registered on the department's website.